Letter: Biden must show courage and step up for Ukraine

I cannot find the words to describe my intense disappointment with President Biden and his Pentagon. Brave and scarred Ukrainian Marines and civilians, outmanned and out gunned in Mariupol are begging for our help. A safe corridor, one where Russians cannot slaughter them in the back with impunity. Our military, or maybe NATO with some guts, is the only one who can guarantee such a corridor. And yes, it will mean direct action.

If Biden was the King of France in 1781, the French Navy would not have shown up at Yorktown to aid General Washington, and what became the United States of America would not have happened. Feckless sanctions would not have hacked it.

If Biden fears criticism for sending our airmen, soldiers, and sailors to defend children, hospitals and schools, he can ask for volunteers. There would be many more than enough of the brave to end the genocide. If ever there was a righteous war, this is it. Our top guns against the murders in Migs would change the direction of this war quickly.

Biden needs to honor the commitment “never again,” notwithstanding backing up Bill Clinton’s promise to defend Ukraine for giving up their nukes. Biden’s approval rating is sinking not because of inflation, but because of his feckless sanctions and the foot dragging in getting Volodymyr Zelenskyy what he asks for. I have nightmares about the crying children and then anger that I cannot get in the fight. How can the leader of the free world not also be tormented looking at those innocent faces? A leader’s soul must be empathic to be effective. Walk it, don’t talk it, and the poll numbers will turn around. Courage is also required of a leader.

The United States stepped up to defend democracy and ended World War I and World War II and the concurrent holocausts. This is why God blessed America, to defend those who cannot defend themselves.

All day long, brave war correspondents risk their lives showing the world how Ukraine is living their Patrick Henry moment.

John Radens

Amherst