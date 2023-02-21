I voted for Joe Biden but I’m urging the President (with a copy of this letter) to replace Merrick Garland with an Attorney General who will prosecute Donald Trump without any more needless delays. The Department of Justice has refused to indict a single high ranking official who participated in the Jan 6th insurrection. And the DOJ has given Trump two years of non-action. We’ve had enough foot dragging.

I’ve listened to experienced prosecutors say that the stolen documents case is open and shut and could have been prosecuted long ago. The excuse meme has been that Garland is being very careful to cross all T’s and dot all I’s. But time is running out. The DOJ has enough evidence but AG Garland still refuses to indict Trump. Either we have a rule of law or we don’t. Biden should replace AG Garland with someone with the courage to act.