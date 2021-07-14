Letter: Biden must keep promise to those who fought Taliban

My heart breaks at the thought of all of those Afghans who aided our troops as translators and intelligence agents, for they will surely be killed by the Taliban.

President Biden must keep his promise to institute a speedy visa process by which these “traitors to the Taliban” can escape certain death and come to their new safe home in America. Should that happen, we, as Americans, must welcome them as the heroes they are. Without them, our casualties in Afghanistan would have been much, much higher.