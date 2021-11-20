 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden must give military the honor they deserve
Letter: Biden must give military the honor they deserve

President Biden calls military veterans the soul of America. Then Biden denied the Wall Street report that his administration is considering paying migrants $450,000 who were separated at the southern border from their children.

I think of our military veterans who have put their lives on the line over the years for their country as to make it possible for these migrants to enter our country and make a new life for themselves and have the luxury to be able to come to a free America.

I think we should honor them first before anybody else because they have sacrificed so much for everybody else.

John Jendrysek

Orchard Park

