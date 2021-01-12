Letter: Biden must dismantle walls of division

President-elect Joe Biden says he's not worried about taking the oath of office outside on January 20th. He told reporters after getting a second dose of the COVID vaccine that he's more concerned about making sure those who were responsible for the Capitol riot last week are held accountabl…

President-elect Biden, tear down that wall. The wall has existed for too long. It is insidious yet real, too real.

But it won’t take dynamite, or a wrecking ball, or a bulldozer to knock it down – that would be too easy, for this wall is not made of bricks, or steel, or mounds of dirt but of obstinate, vile fabrications of hatred, lies, discrimination, political divide and economic disparity.

President Trump helped fortify it, the country is divided by it, and our country is suffering for it. You must endeavor to tear it down block by veiled block.

To do this you must show that our citizens and politicians must work together for the common good. Encourage the art of compromise between elected officials.

Commit to telling the truth no matter how hard that truth hurts, for this will restore faith and dignity in government. Preach the need to respect the diversity among our citizens so to clean the hatred that is ascending openly to alarming heights.

Advance the United States as a world leader in promoting peace, climate change and economic prosperity.

Let the new patriotic refrain be, “God bless the world.”