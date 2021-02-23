Letter: Biden is the undisputed winner of the election

Prior to Election Day on Nov. 3, he claimed the only way he’d lose was through fraud. On Nov. 7, after President Biden was declared the winner, Trump wouldn’t concede and said the election was stolen without any evidence. He even went so far as to call Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to “find” some votes and declare Trump the winner. Trump’s last hope was trying to coerce former Vice President Mike Pence to somehow not to do his constitutional duty and count the state certified electoral votes from all 50 states. Knowing Pence was going to do the correct thing, Trump incited his followers on Jan. 6 and encouraged them to march to the Capitol and fight, and we all know what happened after that.