Letter: Biden is right. How can anyone deal with Putin?

In contract law or the commercial code what allows for functioning markets and society is “good faith.” The definition is plain, “honesty in fact and the observance of reasonable standards in the market.” Without trust in the product or between purchaser and vendor there can be no market.

Today, much hope is being placed on the beginning of peace talks with Russia and ultimately Vladimir Putin. Diplomacy, threatened sanctions and threatened cancellation of the Nord Stream 2 had no deterrent effect on him waging war on Ukraine. So the language changed to that of violence and war. Now with what appears to be an impending stalemate, peace talks are stirring.

For there to be a lasting peace treaty or agreement “good faith” or honest and reasonableness are ingredient. However, how can there be a legitimate agreement when Putin is a potential signatory?

A Putin expert Angela Stent writes about Putin, “what counts is power and scale, not rules.” Putin has broken the intermediate range nuclear forces treaty. Putin has broken the Sarkozy Peace Agreement. Putin lied about the little green men who invaded and captured Crimea in 2014. Putin has numerous times in the last month lied about pulling back troops. Since coming to power Putin has poisoned at least seven political dissenters and opponents. It is estimated that 50 journalists who attempted to uncover corruption and crime in his government have been killed.

The above begs the question, even if a treaty could be signed and agreed upon what would it be worth? How does one or anyone trust or assume honest negotiations in the face of such nefarious and duplicitous precedent?

I understand that we don’t need to give potential propaganda to an autocrat or brutal dictator. However, President Biden stating, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.” - sounds like logic and common sense. What is wrong with encouraging healthy change when the current regime has no reliable track record?

