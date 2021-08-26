Letter: Biden is proving the truth that he is weak, incompetent

For those that need more proof that Joe Biden is a weak, incompetent and worthless leader, the disaster happening in Afghanistan should be evidence of it.

He has proved to be a complete failure in his planning, timing and execution of the withdrawal of our troops. In July 2021 Biden assured Americans that a Taliban takeover would not happen.

In reality he underestimated the strength of the Afghan troops and failed to plan for every eventuality. The swiftness of the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul and their rise to power was also unexpected. There are Americans stranded there due to this situation, with no real plan on how to extract them. Also billions of dollars in military equipment are left there for the Taliban’s use.

Our position in foreign affairs and as a world leader is in jeopardy, and respect for the United States is diminishing under Biden, whose administration is one of the worst in modern history.

Maryann Wyman

Tonawanda