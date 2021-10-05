Letter: Biden is proving himself to be a failure as president

It seems to me Joe Biden is determined to ruin our great country.
On his first day he used an executive order to stop the building of the wall on our southern border. The invaders see this as an invitation and started an onslaught on our border. The border now is a crisis. When asked about this disaster he said nothing about the invaders but went off on the border guards. The guards were trying to do their job. They did no wrong. The photographer, of the incident, said he saw no whipping or mistreatment by the guards. Allowing any of the invaders into the United States will only encourage more of the same. Biden is allowing open borders in the south but won’t let vaccinated Canadians to cross our northern border.
His disastrous exit from Afghanistan caused many unnecessary deaths and left hundreds of Americans and allies in the hands of the Taliban. We also left military equipment worth billions to the Taliban. Biden just refused to answer questions about this.
Biden’s insane spending, closing pipelines and drilling sites has caused shortages and inflation, that will only worsen. Now his $3.5 trillion social and climate change bill will further inflation and taxes. This bill is mostly pork and will make more people dependent on the government and more government control over our lives.
Murder is out of control in many of our cities, yet some want to “defund the police.”