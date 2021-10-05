Letter: Biden is proving himself to be a failure as president

On his first day he used an executive order to stop the building of the wall on our southern border. The invaders see this as an invitation and started an onslaught on our border. The border now is a crisis. When asked about this disaster he said nothing about the invaders but went off on the border guards. The guards were trying to do their job. They did no wrong. The photographer, of the incident, said he saw no whipping or mistreatment by the guards. Allowing any of the invaders into the United States will only encourage more of the same. Biden is allowing open borders in the south but won’t let vaccinated Canadians to cross our northern border.