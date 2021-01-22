Letter: Biden is poised to raise America’s global credentials

Since the beginning of Donald Trump’s campaign trail, the reality TV star echoed an “America First” foreign policy agenda. While Trump promised that he would “Make America Great Again,” he left America’s global image in tatters while leaving America’s allies confused. In a world where humanity’s challenges are transcending borders, a strong foreign policy agenda is more important than ever before.

Climate change. Disease. Poverty. Hunger. Terrorism. Each one of these wicked problems exists beyond the lines of any sovereign nation. Currently, the U.S. allocates less than one percent of the overall budget to support foreign assistance programs. As the world’s largest economy, the United States must contribute more to the International Affairs Budget in order to alleviate and combat these transnational challenges.

But what’s in it for the United States?

Actually, a lot. Foreign assistance works to fight pandemic diseases, supports agricultural programs to promote stability and prevent hunger, as well as promote diplomatic exchanges between the U.S. and the recipient country. Alongside this, foreign assistance support U.S. national security by promoting regional and global stability, emanating core U.S values of democracy building, all while improving U.S. and the recipient country’s economic interests and expanding U.S. markets.