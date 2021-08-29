Letter: Biden is correct in removing troops

President Biden is right to defend pulling out of Afghanistan. Just like in Vietnam, it is history repeating itself. We have spent 20 years and billions of dollars training Afghan soldiers to no avail, who have lost their will to fight and fend for themselves. The idiom “you can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink” applies here.
We can no longer squander billions and put our soldiers in harm’s way. It is time to bring our troops home. The so-called politicians who are saying this is a wrong decision have never served in the military and should keep quiet. They should have served in the military and combat and learned something.
John Jendrysek
Orchard Park