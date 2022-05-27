Letter: Biden is certainly more sincere than predecessor

Regarding the writer who lamented that our president came to Buffalo on May 17 “just to boost his low showing in the polls” brought to mind the former disgraced twice impeached resident of our White House holding a sacred Bible with all his fellow faithful Republican hacks standing with him for one of his many, many publicity stunts and to impress his blind followers. I wonder who paid for his whole fake presidency? All Americans, and we are still paying.
If the writer truly cared about the tragic event that happened in Buffalo, he’d be trying to undo the great divisiveness the former White House resident created and continues to spread, along with all Republican legislators, governors and all of his followers.
Catherine Sandoval
Amherst