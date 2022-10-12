Letter: Biden, Hochul understand need to prioritize the grid

Experienced lineman, author of the Oct. 7 letter “Going all electric is harder than politicians may believe,” knows a lot more about the nitty-gritty of electric transmission than I do.

But I do think smart politicians understand that our congested grid is a choke point for bringing on even the renewable energy projects already planned.

At least electric homes use much less energy overall, and take the summer pressure off the grid by shifting most of their electricity use to winter.

Both President Biden and Gov. Kathy Hochul are making building out and upgrading the grid a priority, but we need a lot more investment in electric transmission, and we need it fast.

George Ann Carter

Warsaw