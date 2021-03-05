Letter: Biden has not signaled interest in working on Keystone Pipeline

The Buffalo News has given extensive coverage to the continued closure of the U.S.-Canada border. In fact The News had an editorial supporting local political efforts and involvement of President Biden. What all the local activists including The News seem to have missed is President Biden’s cancelation of the Keystone Pipeline. This was a big deal in Canada; the pipeline had significant Canadian financial investment, strong political support and personal endorsement from Prime Minister Trudeau.

Biden stopped construction of the pipeline without any discussion or negotiation with Canada thus proving that promises about a more conciliatory inclusive approach to international relations was just political rhetoric. After totally ignoring Canada on the Keystone Pipeline decision and embarrassing Trudeau, why would anyone now expect that Canada is going to happily jump into border closure discussions? Isn’t diplomacy based on mutual respect, communication and sensitivity?

Until the United States demonstrates those factors in its dealings with Canada, I wouldn’t hold my breath for Canadians to put much stock into Biden’s involvement.

Jack Ampuja

Getzville