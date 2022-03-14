 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Biden has a brief chance to prove his leadership
Vladimir Putin will always threaten us with nuclear blackmail regardless of how much we succumb to him. Like Hitler, Putin will never be satisfied. It’s time to be strong and stand up to the bully.

Our administration should immediately backfill the Polish planes which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy needs to protect thousands of targeted innocent civilians.

Biden has a great opportunity and a short window of time to show us if he is a Neville Chamberlain or a Winston Churchill.

Nadja Piatka

Buffalo

