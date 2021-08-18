Letter: Biden, Harris did not find Trump credible for good reason

The letter writer mischaracterizes the comments of Biden and Harris. On Sept. 8, 2020 Biden was quoted by CBS News as saying, “I’m worried if we did have a really good vaccine people would be reluctant to take it. So, he (Trump) is undermining public confidence,” Biden said of the president. “But pray God we have it. If I could get a vaccine tomorrow, I’d do it. If it cost me the election I would do it. We need a vaccine and we need it now. We have to listen to the scientists.” On Oct. 7, 2020, during the vice presidential debate, Harris stated, “If the public health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it. Absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I’m not taking it.”