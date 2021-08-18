Letter: Biden, Harris did not find Trump credible for good reason

In an Aug. 7 letter the writer states, “Remember that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris said they wouldn’t trust a vaccine that was produced during Donald Trump’s tenure. Talk about not following science.”
The letter writer mischaracterizes the comments of Biden and Harris. On Sept. 8, 2020 Biden was quoted by CBS News as saying, “I’m worried if we did have a really good vaccine people would be reluctant to take it. So, he (Trump) is undermining public confidence,” Biden said of the president. “But pray God we have it. If I could get a vaccine tomorrow, I’d do it. If it cost me the election I would do it. We need a vaccine and we need it now. We have to listen to the scientists.” On Oct. 7, 2020, during the vice presidential debate, Harris stated, “If the public health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it. Absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I’m not taking it.”
These comments clearly demonstrate that contrary to the letter writer’s claim, both Biden and Harris were committed, during the Trump administration, to following the recommendations of health experts as regards a Covid-19 vaccine. Their comments indicated that they didn’t find Trump credible (with good reason in my opinion); not as the letter writer claims, that they would oppose a vaccine simply because it was produced during Trump’s administration.