Letter: Biden had no other choice except to leave Afghanistan

Marc Thiessen is impossible to underestimate. In a recent essay, Thiessen places the blame for the “loss” of Afghanistan on President Biden. In Thiessen’s view, the responsibility lies with Biden for honoring the peace terms negotiated by former President Trump. This is the equivalent of saying to the 27th batter to make an out in baseball: “You lost the game for us!”

What would Trump have done if faced with the Afghan army collapse? Per Thiessen: “He would have unleashed a bombing campaign the likes of which the Taliban had not seen since 2001.” What then? Twenty more years of American lives and treasure lost? Mass bombing for 10 years in Vietnam failed to pacify that country.

In 1962, prior to the commitment of combat ground forces in Vietnam, President Kennedy responded to a question from Walter Cronkite about America’s continuing commitment there. Presaging a possible withdrawal, Kennedy said that he didn’t see how America could sustain a government that didn’t have the support of its people.

Must every generation learn this lesson anew? American troops fought with valor and honor in Afghanistan, but it was long past time to go.

Tim Cooper

Derby