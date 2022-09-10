 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Biden draws unwanted attention to his flaws

OK, enough about Donald Trump. Let’s talk about Joe Biden.

I’d like to know who the “resident idiot” in the White House was attempting to emulate in his speech in front of Independence Hall, with the ominous flaming red background.

I’d also like to know what was going through the minds of the two Marines forced to stand guard while listening to the stumbling, mumbling, lying, crooked, delusional, would-be autocrat as he babbled on about threats to our democracy that he and the coterie of like-minded nincompoops that surround him epitomize.

Ed Bujalski

Elma

