Letter: Biden does not fathom middle-class concerns

After watching President Biden’s interview on 60 Minutes, I don’t think the president gets how inflation is affecting the middle class. According to CNBC’s website, with the current inflation rate, it has cost the middle class a few billion dollars for the last year. When asked about the current inflation rate and how it was affecting everyone, he just talked around it. Leadership is admitting there is a problem and putting the right people in place to resolve the problem, not talking around it or pointing blaming on someone else. This applies to both Democrats and Republicans.