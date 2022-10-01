Letter: Biden does not fathom middle-class concerns

After watching President Biden’s interview on 60 Minutes, I don’t think the president gets how inflation is affecting the middle class. According to CNBC’s website, with the current inflation rate, it has cost the middle class a few billion dollars for the last year. When asked about the current inflation rate and how it was affecting everyone, he just talked around it. Leadership is admitting there is a problem and putting the right people in place to resolve the problem, not talking around it or pointing blaming on someone else. This applies to both Democrats and Republicans.
Jim Carroll
Buffalo