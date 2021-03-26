Letter: Biden does not bother giving Trump any credit

Shortly after the election, I wrote asking for unity. I was mostly disparaged. Recently I watched with disappointment when President Biden made no reference to his predecessor’s good efforts to get the vaccine up and running so swiftly. A true scientific, historical precedent to aid our country and the world. We are finally starting to look past this pandemic in part because of this successful medical achievement.

Even if Biden did not want to mention Donald Trump’s name he could simply have said “the prior administration.” And I can already hear folks screaming in my face with their familiar outrage about Trump never being gracious or unity minded and I say, “So what.” It’s not about him. It would be for the 70 million-plus adults who voted for him. It would be to strike a note to truly embrace all Americans.

Biden could have accomplished so much with a few words and help set the tone for our future in a beautiful way. But no, nothing. Forgive this sentimentality but what would Abraham Lincoln have done?

David Casassa

Cheektowaga