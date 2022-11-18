Letter: Biden deserves kudos for actions on climate

As someone very concerned about the climate crisis, recent events are bringing me hope.

President Biden took a well-deserved “victory lap” at the COP27 climate summit (“Biden Urges More Effort to Fight Global Warming,” Nov. 12). Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act was a huge achievement. It is a climate and industrial policy bill that creates the right incentives for building clean energy here in America, creating green jobs for Americans, and helping American consumers “go electric.”

Here in New York, another victory lap: Gov. Kathy Hochul won her election. Her strong environmental policies and support for climate legislation will lead New York to our mandated goals for reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. A governor Zeldin, by contrast, with his call for lifting the ban on fracking in New York, would have promoted fossil fuels – a disaster for climate policy.

In the midterm election, voters correctly identified Democrats as the party that would protect democracy, advance abortion rights, and actually do something about the climate crisis.

Finally, New York’s voters approved the Environmental Bond Act by a huge margin – 70% in favor. This tells you more than opinion polling on climate would suggest. It tells you that people across the political spectrum place a high value on a healthy environment. This comes through loud and clear when people are actually given a chance to vote for it.

Deborah Cohen

Buffalo