Letter: Biden, Dems are at fault for the country’s sad state

A recent letter writer said collecting taxes is not evil to spend on social programs. I agree if it’s for police, fire protection, roads, etc. But when the Democrats want to push for health care for everyone, pay for college tuition and throw money around like it is Monopoly money, I believe the letter writer will change his mind.

Supporting migrants crossing the borders that never paid into the system is wrong. I’m not against migrants. I’m against the government and the people that think everyone’s entitled to getting everything without having to earn it.

As far as the former president, Donald Trump, he did a lot of good. Putting America first, providing plenty of work, cheap gasoline and a rising stock market. Yet he erased all of his goodwill with his stupidity and ego. If Trump worked the last two years in office as much as he tweeted, he probably would have been a two-term president. He claimed to be a genius – that made me laugh – but then again, he may have been comparing himself to Joe Biden.