Letter: Biden, Cuomo policies revoke citizens’ rights

We are in the third month of the Biden/Harris administration and already have seen effects of the Biden rules and regulations. He stopped the Keystone pipeline. He also ended the energy independence we enjoyed. We are seeing the return of the Obama/Biden programs when we depended on OPEC and foreign oil. How much longer before we are again paying more than four dollars a gallon for gasoline and higher prices for goods and services that depend on truck transportation?

We are looking at a proposed new gun control law that will require more invasive background checks. It will include the necessity of one for personal sales or gifts. Imagine needing a background check to give or sell a gun to anyone, including a grandson, cousin or best friend. What other constitutional right needs government approval to enjoy? The phrase “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed” is stated quite clearly. When looking at the definition of infringed, we see the synonym “violated.”

The New York SAFE Act is a good example of the failure of gun control laws. Since the law was passed the criminal misuse of firearms jumped. Gov. Andrew Cuomo released criminals from prisons and passed a “no bail law.” It is a shame that he doesn’t realize that criminals don’t obey laws. The problem is that there are too many criminals, not guns, on the streets.