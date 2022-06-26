Letter: Biden, Congress should try using ‘sticks and carrots’

The price of oil and gasoline definitely is one of the main drivers of inflation. To mitigate against that, President Biden and Congress should apply a combination of sticks and carrots. Start with tax policy. Impose a windfall profits tax on oil companies. However, structure this tax increase using a sliding scale such that as the companies reduce their gasoline pump prices, the tax rate will be reduced accordingly. What the government would be saying to the industry is “go ahead and make more money. However, if you do that by keeping prices high or raising prices further, you’ll pay dearly. On the other hand, if you do it by increasing production and as a result, lowering prices, then you’ll be rewarded.”