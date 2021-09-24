Letter: Biden, Catholic politicians take self-serving stance on abortion

Something about President Biden that kind of irks me is “Why be Roman Catholic when you are staunchly pro abortion?” The sanctity of all life is one of the strongest doctrines of the Roman Catholic Church. I’m not saying he has to be pro-life, however there are religions that are not pro-life he could be a member of. Just one example is the Unitarian Universalist Church. It is a strongly left leaning denomination.

The same goes for all Catholic politicians, there is no sense in being Catholic and pro-abortion. For me this makes them fakes and hypocrites. I guess it’s all about the vote when it comes to politicians. It’s extremely unpopular to be pro-life today, and they can get more votes by being pro-choice.

There is a biblical verse that says, “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you.” On a personal level (and I am not religious) this would indicate that life begins before conception, and we are spiritual beings before we are human. So we are perhaps spiritual beings, then have a human experience, then we return to spiritual beings.

When it comes to voting for politicians I require them to be real, and I don’t see that in Biden. A Democrat I always admired was President Jimmy Carter. He wasn’t afraid to be pro-life, even though it violated his own political party’s stance. For me that made him real.