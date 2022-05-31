Letter: Biden came to Buffalo for sincere reasons

I am responding to the letter writer who claimed President Biden only came to Buffalo after the mass shooting because of his low poll numbers. That is so not true. The gas prices and inflation, which I’m sure the writer was referring to, is the direct result of the fallout from the pandemic and Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. Also, and more to the point, this is who Joe Biden is. He is the most empathetic and caring president we gave had in quite a while. Barack Obama also fits that mold. He came here to genuinely comfort and speak to the victims. He didn’t need to do this for any reason whatsoever. He did so because he cares. He is the right guy for the times we are living in. I guess this person would not understand that because the former guy has none of that in him.