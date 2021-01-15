 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden and his followers must answer questions
Letter: Biden and his followers must answer questions

I am hopeful, but not optimistic that the country’s divisiveness between its citizens will be tamped down a bit now that the general election is over, and the Georgia senatorial races have been decided. Clean sweep by the Democrats and the more liberal-minded members of our society. Congratulations. Just a few questions to attempt to create a sense of fairness for the incoming political party, President-elect Biden, and his followers:

Will an international story of corruption “be invented” to create distraction and not allow him to govern? Will Congress hold hearings and press for prosecution if such a story exists? Will the news media ask meaningful, direct (sometimes disrespectful?) and difficult policy position questions of Biden?

Tim Blackburn

Niagara Falls

