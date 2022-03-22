 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Biden and his cabinet must start multitasking
Regarding the war in Ukraine, President Biden and his inner circle need to be more aggressive, creative and imaginative in dealing with Russia. At this moment, Biden is very weak and serving as a commentator or DJ, informing us of what is going to happen, but not what the United States is going to do; and when this war ends, we need to demand that the United States take an interest in what is occurring to the families and children in the Middle East and Africa. They are humans too.

Alberto Cappas

Buffalo

