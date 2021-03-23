Letter: Biden administration must abandon Iran plans

There are reports (Jerusalem Post) that the recent oil spill off the Mediterranean coast of Israel was the deliberate act of Iran, using a ship registered in Libya. This act of environmental terrorism, targeted at Israel, is in truth a crime against humanity and the animal/sea kingdom, and should not go unpunished.

Will the United Nations have the courage to apply sanctions? Will the European Union take action against its economic partner? Will environmentalists worldwide protest in front of Iranian embassies? Will Russia, China and the United States recognize this for what it is – the act of a pariah state without any moral or ethical boundaries?

Can there still exist a sentient being who does not believe Iran capable of using chemical, biological or nuclear weapons against a people or nation? The Biden administration should cease its useless efforts to induce Iran to negotiate over its nuclear efforts and recognize the state for what it is – an evil regime, whose word is not to be trusted, whose government should be harried and isolated until it no longer poses a threat.

Lawrence Ross

Williamsville