Letter: Bidding high during a hot market isn't such a great idea

As I read articles about the current housing market, I have to think back to the 1980s when mortgage rates were just as high. My husband and I had to wait out the market to buy and ended up building in Orchard Park years later.

It amazes me how these young people just want it their way, now. Wait it out, make due with what you have, and believe me, all of your friends who bought during the housing market rush, outbidding others, will never see that money they put out fully come back to them. It's like an auction where you bid high and hope to get your money back on what you bought. Not always the best thing to do.