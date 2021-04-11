 Skip to main content
Letter: Bicyclists, pedestrians do not belong on Skyway
Letter: Bicyclists, pedestrians do not belong on Skyway

I don’t use the Skyway on a regular basis but I am in favor of keeping it. There’s just too much traffic to move on city streets.

On the subject of using it even temporarily for bikes and pedestrians, you have to take into consideration the lowest common denominator: stupid humans.

People will be throwing their garbage over the side and I’m sure some will actually consider jumping to their deaths. We no longer live in a civilized world. Some people will simply not behave themselves when given choices.

Steven Halasz

Cheektowaga

