Letter: Bicyclists must obey the rules of the road

The editorial which appeared in the July 30 issue of The News was most interesting. Not because of what was said, but because of what was left out. The editorial should have stated very strongly that the bicycle riders should also be very careful. After all, if a car and a bicycle collide, the biker loses every time.

Bicyclists are required by law, if I’m not mistaken, to obey the same rules of the law that automobile drivers are – they must keep right, signal turns, and obey stop signs as well as red lights. These are all things that they must do, but I’ve rarely seen any bike rider do any of these things. And these bike riders aren’t kids but young adults. They weave in and out of traffic, go sailing through stop signs and red lights. Yet it’s the car driver that gets the bad press.

Certainly we have to be extra careful when driving, but so do the bicycle riders and The News should be doing more to point that out.

Paul Neupert

Tonawanda