On your left!

As a bicyclist but more often a walker with a small dog, it would be great if “bicycle etiquette” was in play more than I have witnessed. Walkers stay to the right on a path and bicyclists pass on the left.

Bicyclists. Please. To alert me or anyone walking on a shared path that you are about to whiz past me shout out: “On your left!” It would save me one less skipped heartbeat.

Thank you and have a great ride.

Cyndy Scott

Clarence