Letter: Bicyclists must be take responsibility when riding

We have recently read of the tragic deaths of three bicyclists who died after being struck by cars. No one would argue with the need for drivers to be more vigilant and careful around cyclists.

I would add that being careful and vigilant works both ways. Cyclists need to be observant in regards to obeying stop signs and stop lights. Far too often I see cyclists running through them. Obviously, the potential for this ending badly greatly increases when someone does this.

Safety on the roads should be a two-way street, cyclists and car drivers being careful while obeying the stop signs and lights.

David Cavall

Buffalo