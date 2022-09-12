 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Bicyclists must be take responsibility when riding

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

We have recently read of the tragic deaths of three bicyclists who died after being struck by cars. No one would argue with the need for drivers to be more vigilant and careful around cyclists.

I would add that being careful and vigilant works both ways. Cyclists need to be observant in regards to obeying stop signs and stop lights. Far too often I see cyclists running through them. Obviously, the potential for this ending badly greatly increases when someone does this.

Safety on the roads should be a two-way street, cyclists and car drivers being careful while obeying the stop signs and lights.

David Cavall

Buffalo

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News