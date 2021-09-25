Letter: Bicyclists have rights, just the same as motorists

As an avid bicyclist the subject of riding with or against traffic often comes up. There have been several instances over the years where bike riders were hit from behind and had no chance because they couldn’t see the vehicle approaching.

I know rules are made for a reason but I will continue to ride against traffic because the way some drivers treat bicyclists, I will still have a chance to get out of the way and avoid serious injury and even death when a vehicle comes towards me.

I have personally witnessed drivers using bike lanes as their own and beeping and cutting off riders because they think they own the road.

Marty Farrell

West Seneca