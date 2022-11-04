Letter: Better terms and definitions can help in the abortion debate

An article, credited to the New York Times, which appeared in the Buffalo News on October 19, 2022, titled “after Roe, debate focuses on what 'abortion' means,” alleges irreconcilable confusion regarding the definition of abortion.

The problem seems to arise because abortion is implicitly associated with the taking of an unborn child’s life; “abortion kills children” is a slogan often seen on pro-life posters. While a majority of Americans seem to favor abortion they do not wish to be associated with killing of an innocent child, there is a constant struggle, therefore, to create exceptions which renders an abortion “not an abortion” and therefore morally and ethically acceptable even when a needless loss of innocent life is involved, obviously an impossible task, the struggle will continue ad infinitum.

The ethically and morally acceptable path which has been recommended to us, which is consistent with the better nature of the majority of Americans to do no harm, and which we are urged to follow, suggests the following; stop using the term “abortion” use the term “intervention” instead, and intervene in a pregnancy only when necessary to save lives, all the lives that can be saved, the mother, the child, or both, without distinction.

For example: If an unborn that cannot survive outside the womb imminently threatens the life of the mother, intervention can at least save the mother, if the unborn can survive outside the womb, both can be saved. Conversely, if a mother’s illness threatens a non-viable unborn and the unborn can be protected at least to viability while the mother is being treated, both lives can be saved. If the mother’s illness is terminal and the unborn is imminently threatened but can survive outside the womb, intervention can save at least one life.

This total commitment to “saving life,” free of ambiguity, is the only way to end the alleged struggle and confusion.

A medical doctor faithful to the original version of the Hippocratic Oath, “First, do no harm,” can provide proper counsel.

Frank Notaro

Amherst