Letter: Better screening needed for pancreatic cancer

What do Arethra Franklin, Patrick Swayze, Alex Trebek, and my father Richard Wiley have in common? They gave us respect, signature dance moves, Jeopardy! and the best advice. They all left us too soon due to pancreatic cancer.

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month; its color is purple. I dream of a world where we witness as much purple in November as we see pink in October. Imagine NFL players wearing purple cleats or purple ribbons lining lamp posts along Main Street? The true power of purple is what research can achieve. Only through devoting more funds to research will we see a day where early diagnostic screening helps save lives. Only through research will doctors have better treatment options to cure patients rather than mere containment.

Most patients with this devastating disease aren’t diagnosed until stage 4 when the five-year survival rate is 1%. This dragon reveals little to no symptoms until it has spread; no early screening test exists. Many consider it a death sentence. We knew these numbers, and we embraced the last 3 months we had with my father last spring. We found magic in Dairy Queen spoons and wonder in the row of pine trees he had planted in his front yard. Like all families, we wish we had more time.