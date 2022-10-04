 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Better protect Lake Erie by removing phosphates

After reading the front-page Buffalo News article on the “poor” condition of Lake Erie, I started wondering about the idea of banning fertilizers from cosmetic lawn treatments. New York State law bans fertilizer treatment between December 1 and April 1. Even though only less than .67% by weight phosphate is allowed in cosmetic lawn treatment, that still means lots of phosphorus especially with the large amount of residents getting cosmetic lawn spraying. Nitrogen and potassium are generally included in the cosmetic fertilizer treatments. I realize that most of the fertilizers come from agriculture use along western Lake Erie.

Ten to 20% is runoff from cosmetic lawn treatment have been reported. What can we do in the eastern areas near Lake Erie?

There was a group in the 1970s when Lake Erie was reportedly dying, Housewives to End Pollution, that pushed successfully for the ban on phosphates in laundry detergents in Erie County. After Erie County bravely banned phosphates in laundry detergents, the ban went nationwide.

Some communities downstate have banned fertilizers in lawn treatments to protect their drinking water.

Don’t we also need to protect our drinking water?

Banning the fertilizers in cosmetic lawn treatment would still allow commercial lawn sprayers to spray, just not fertilizers.

Leona Rockwood

Lake View

