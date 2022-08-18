Letter: Better promote Buffalo … just by being True Blue

I say “True Blue” if Buffalo wants to promote itself with a theme. This is a response to the letter “Take a lesson from Erie, Pa.” where there is a fictitious and somewhat simplistic Disneyland-type theme of “pirates” to promote their waterfront.

Let’s do them better and make an “entire theme for Buffalo.” We are authentic, rich in our history, ethnic blessings abound, and there is also our local native American heritage. Riches and originality abound in our sports fanaticism, food and of course our claim to fame wings. There are our arts, architecture, festivals and fairs. We are a destination for all seasons. We are a true blue “one of a kind” place in the world.

Let’s take on a color as our image and our slogan “True Blue Buffalo.” The waterfront and everything on down should have our very own “patented” hue of blue. Lights at participating venues, symbols of our emblem could be a specially designed “buffalo.” It would be at events and appear at important locations.

This maybe an idea that’s a little over the top but it may have merit since Buffalo is a real, genuine, original place. We could never be duplicated or replicated. We are truly Buffalonian. Possibly Visit Buffalo Niagara might explore this concept to give a special flare and boost to all things Buffalo.

Gayle Nowak

Grand Island