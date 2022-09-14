Letter: Better get out and vote, or face the consequences

The only thing that is going to save our great republic in November (and beyond) is if people go to the polls and vote. The stakes couldn’t be higher. The good news is that recent surveys have shown that the majority of voting age Americans are in favor of passing laws that actually help people (imagine that?). I know that sounds simplistic, but we know that many extremist politicians expend all their efforts into tearing down the other parties’ ideas while offering no ideas of their own. The worst thing we could do on election day is to stay home thinking that our vote doesn’t count. It matters more today than it ever has.

I believe that before you vote for someone, you should know what their positions are on certain vital issues. This includes village, town, county, state and national jobs. This also includes school board jobs, judgeships, all the way down to dogcatcher, up to the President of the United States and everything in between. We can’t allow extremist, racist, misogynistic fascists to get their feet in the door.

So, if any candidate doesn’t believe that fossil fuels should be controlled or that climate change isn’t real, don’t vote for them. If any candidate believes that Donald Trump actually won the last presidential election, don’t vote for them. If any candidate doesn’t believe that we should be making it easier to vote, rather than harder, don’t vote for them. If any candidate doesn’t believe that women should be able to control their own bodies, don’t vote for them. If any candidate doesn’t believe that assault weapons should be outlawed, don’t vote for them. If any candidate believes that the government should be removing books from our schools, don’t vote for them. If any candidate has trouble telling the truth, don’t vote for them. If any candidate believes that the wealthy deserve more tax breaks or more corporate welfare, don’t vote for them. If any candidate doesn’t think everyone should have affordable health insurance, don’t vote for them. And lastly, if any candidate’s only platform is to attack the other side’s ideas, don’t vote for them.

We have to preserve our democracy; we must save our planet and we should strive to help our fellow man.

Robert Mauger

East Aurora