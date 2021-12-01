Letter: Best location for new Buffalo Bills stadium

The stadium location should be decided as part of an update of Western New York area. Some of the factors to consider are:

• Central place to serve all our people

• Needs of a new U.S. infrastructure

• Free up land for new projects

• Reduce overall costs

• Reduced traffic problems

• General improved image of Buffalo

After 50 years, the Orchard Park stadium has not met any of these factors.

A new closed dome stadium located in Front Park, next to the water pumping plant, would meet these needs and improve the area’s economy. The land is city owned and could be better relocated in the city’s neighborhoods. It is adjacent to the existing rail and highways, access to Canada, plus provide greater security. The parking lot will serve the downtown area 365 days a year versus eight to 10 days with substantial large revenue. Overhead light rail will connect downtown and relieve traffic congestion. Current parking lots would be replaced by increased business uses. A closed dome stadium will provide services and events for business and entertainment year-round. The city’s overall image would also be improved.