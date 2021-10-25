Letter: Benedict is the judge for these trying times

I read a newspaper interview with our Niagara County District Attorney. In that interview, the DA discussed the backlog of criminal cases caused by the Covid shutdown. The delay, he said, would be over a year for most cases.

That made me scared. We have a choice between two candidates for County Court Judge this year. One candidate, Mike Benedict, has over 17 years’ experience in criminal court handling over 2,000 felony cases. The other candidate has no criminal law experience.

With the backlog of criminal cases, we cannot afford to elect a Judge that has no experience. This is not something that can be left to “on the job training.” When criminal court Judges make mistakes, innocent people go to prison and guilty people go free. We cannot take those risks.

That is why I am voting for Mike Benedict. He has the right qualifications for the job.

Michael DiTullio

Lockport