 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Benedict has the qualities for Niagara County Judge
0 comments

Letter: Benedict has the qualities for Niagara County Judge

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Once every 10 years we get to select a County Court Judge. That is why qualifications are so important. I wholeheartedly agree that we need a judge that has the right qualifications to serve. But a good judge must also have the right temperament. I am lucky enough to personally know Mike Benedict.

I have been Benedict’s neighbor for over 10 years. In that time, I have been honored to watch Benedict grow as a person and a father. I know that he spends his days perfecting his practice of the law. This must be an emotionally exhausting and mentally draining task. Yet, so often, as his workday ends, Benedict always makes quality time for his family. He resonates warmth as he plays outside with his kids and the neighborhood children. Benedict is endlessly patient and understanding. And he is extremely giving of his time to help his neighbors in need. He clearly has the character and temperament to make an excellent judge.

On Election Day, Nov. 2, I will be voting for Benedict to be our next Niagara County Court Judge. I hope you will too.

Sharon Geier

Lockport

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News