As New York’s budget process is being stalled, it’s not too late to urge Gov. Kathy Hochul and our state senators and assemblymembers to stop the proposed loan of $455 million for upgrades to Belmont Park racetrack. This proposal is misguided in so many ways. According to the New York State Gaming Commission, 616 horses have died at Belmont in the last decade. In the same time period 523 horses died at Aqueduct. Racehorses in the United States are bred to make them speedy on the race track but more prone to injuries. While a broken leg is easily treatable for humans, it’s often a death sentence for horses.