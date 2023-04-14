As New York’s budget process is being stalled, it’s not too late to urge Gov. Kathy Hochul and our state senators and assemblymembers to stop the proposed loan of $455 million for upgrades to Belmont Park racetrack. This proposal is misguided in so many ways. According to the New York State Gaming Commission, 616 horses have died at Belmont in the last decade. In the same time period 523 horses died at Aqueduct. Racehorses in the United States are bred to make them speedy on the race track but more prone to injuries. While a broken leg is easily treatable for humans, it’s often a death sentence for horses.
If Belmont completes its upgrades, Aqueduct in Queens will close, merging races with Belmont, making it the deadliest track in the U.S. for horses. Attendance at those two tracks has decreased by 88% in the last decade; at least 41 race tracks in the United States have closed since 2000. Except for Triple Crown races, horse racing has seen a huge decline in interest; more people are drawn to sports betting and casino gaming these days. Why would the state of New York loan millions of dollars to a literally dying industry?
Maureen Schiener
Amherst