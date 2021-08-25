Letter: Before going to war, make sure the entire nation pays some cost

I am a Vietnam veteran. I have followed the events in the Middle East, especially the U.S. military involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan. As with many, I can’t help but notice the similarities between the Iraq-Afghanistan war and my experience in the Vietnam war.
The greatest sacrifices in both those conflicts were borne primarily by the military personnel who were sent to fight. The policies that created our involvement in both events were established by the American political process. The U.S. population was generally insulated from those conflicts except for the families and close friends of those who served.
I make no comment on the reasons for our nation’s involvement in these wars. I believe however, that when we as a nation commits our warriors and our resources to fight in future similar conflicts, the entire nation should bear some of the burden.
Based on the above, I propose an automatic tax go into effect when at least 25,000 military personnel are committed to a hostile region and that deployment lasts more than 180 days.
The reasons for the proposed tax:
1) The general population will have an understanding that conducting military expeditions means sacrifices. Every American should have some “skin in the game” and not just the military personnel directly involved in the conflict.
2) Conducting military actions is extremely expensive. These actions often take funds from other vital services and produce deficits since the federal government needs to borrow to pay for these actions. Employing a pay as you go program will help prevent later generations from being saddled with high taxes because of those actions.
3) Some of the revenue from the tax should be put into a trust fund to assure that those in the military who served in the conflict are well taken care of when they return from duty.
4) Very importantly, the political entities who advocate for involvement in these types of conflicts will understand that there is a price to be had for those actions. The fact that there is a tax repercussion will be one of the factors that goes into the decision-making process.
Peter Coppola
Grand Island