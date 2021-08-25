Letter: Before going to war, make sure the entire nation pays some cost

I am a Vietnam veteran. I have followed the events in the Middle East, especially the U.S. military involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan. As with many, I can’t help but notice the similarities between the Iraq-Afghanistan war and my experience in the Vietnam war.

The greatest sacrifices in both those conflicts were borne primarily by the military personnel who were sent to fight. The policies that created our involvement in both events were established by the American political process. The U.S. population was generally insulated from those conflicts except for the families and close friends of those who served.

I make no comment on the reasons for our nation’s involvement in these wars. I believe however, that when we as a nation commits our warriors and our resources to fight in future similar conflicts, the entire nation should bear some of the burden.

Based on the above, I propose an automatic tax go into effect when at least 25,000 military personnel are committed to a hostile region and that deployment lasts more than 180 days.

The reasons for the proposed tax: