Letter: Before controlling women, consider these steps for men

If the writer of the June 18 letter to the editor is more worried about clumps of cells in a uterus than he is about an already living child, his misplaced concern should start with the proliferation of material disseminated by millions of men every day indiscriminately through sexual activity.

An egg requires sperm for fertilization and a baby. Flushing semen away needlessly is preventing the conception of billions of babies i.e., preventing life itself. Condoms are weapons of death and halt the continuation of humanity. Male sexual relations should only be allowed for procreation and should, therefore, be regulated by the government through legislation. Death of sperm means death to future babies. Men control the beginning of life; they cannot be allowed to corrupt its conception.

With this mandate in place, women who wish to become pregnant will be secure in knowing their fertilizing partner is ready to assume the responsibility of parenthood with them. Abortions will be reduced dramatically, and be necessary only in cases of rape, incest, irreversible damage to the fetus or saving the life of the mother.

It’s time for fathers of babies to face consequences for their sexual behavior resulting in unwanted pregnancies.

Deborah Anderson

Angola