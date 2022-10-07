Letter: Before celebrating Micron, consider woods, farmland

The Buffalo News Oct. 5 front page headline “Micron picks Syracuse suburb to build huge computer chip plant” seems like good news for New York State until you see on page 4 the picture of the beautiful woods and farmland that will be destroyed to build a 2.4 million square foot facility “about the size of 40 football fields” roughly 15 miles north of Syracuse.

If New York State wants to be a national leader in sustainability and in dealing with climate change, please include our economic development initiatives in the plan.

Obviously, plowing farmland is cheaper short term than using abandoned or underused urban or suburban land but long term, it is most problematic.

It is probably too late to rethink the Syracuse location and find existing industrial and commercial properties rather than rural landscapes converted to a mini city with all the infrastructure costs to follow from sprawl while existing cities in New York State languish.

We, in Greater Buffalo, should imagine where we would locate such a facility – if fortunate enough to win the competition in the future.

Unfortunately, in the influential national index of 102 Places for Jump-Starting America, we rank 15th overall, well behind #1 Rochester, #3 Syracuse, and # 8 Binghamton in New York State along with other top 10 cities like Pittsburgh, Pa., #2, Columbus, Ohio, #4, Cleveland, Ohio, #6, and Cincinnati, Ohio, #9.

We lost the Intel competition to Columbus, Ohio, and now the Micron competition to Syracuse. Let’s work as hard as the Bills to win the next competition.

Let’s Go Buffalo!

Dennis Galucki

Buffalo