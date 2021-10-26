Letter: Beaty is the best choice to run the Sheriff’s Office

We all want what’s best for our families and neighbors, no matter who they are. That means we want a sheriff in Erie County who’s committed to reforming the jails to make sure none of our loved ones are left to suffer under unacceptable jail conditions. While the Sheriff’s Office has been under Republican control, 31 people have died in the jails over the past 16 years. Whatever side of the political aisle one sits, hearing of even one preventable death can be seen as a tragedy. Why haven’t there been any changes to prevent this from continuing to happen? We cannot have a sheriff who goes about business as usual because business as usual has resulted in negligence, abusive conditions and two deaths a year for the past 16 years.