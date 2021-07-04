Letter: Beasley’s vaccine denial impacts teammates, fans

Cole Beasley, MD (doctor of madness) said that he rather get Covid-19 than take the Covid-19 vaccination. He would rather spread Covid-19 to his teammates, family and fans. What was he thinking? Football players at the NFL level have to follow strict guidelines for nutrition, exercise and other disciplines. They are also role models for young people!

Why would you risk all of this for such an outlandish view? I feel sorry for his coaches, the head coach, the general manager and the owner.

I have also been afraid of needles. But for polio, the flu, shingles and Covid-19 vaccine I will roll up my sleeve, wince and breathe a loud “whew” when it is over. I do not know this player’s intimate reasons for refusing the Covid-19 protocol, but the team is right: follow the Covid-19 protocol.

Follow this good advice: Speak only when it improves on silence.

Joseph Yonder

Depew