Letter: Beasley’s ticket offer could cost someone’s life

I got my shot to protect myself, but mostly because of my 89-year-old mother. If I somehow gave it to her and she died, I couldn’t live with myself knowing I contributed to her death. I’m vaccinated and wear a mask everywhere, not for me but for others. Cole Beasley is free to do and believe whatever he wants, but…

He has offered to pay for unvaccinated fans to attend away games. People who are strangers, and he doesn’t know a thing about their health status. This is where I have a problem. If that person goes and gets Covid-19 and dies or infects someone at the game and they die (please do not say this could not happen) then like with my mom, how do you live with that? What is “right” for you, might become lethal to those you throw into the “lion’s den?”

When I was 18, I watched on TV as they read the numbers for the draft for the Vietnam war … my number was five and I assumed I would go, but luckily for me, the war ended. But I would have gone because that is what you did for your country when they called on you. Now, it’s all about you and not the country. I did some math and if my figures are correct, at a 4% infection rate, 2,800 people at a football game will have Covid-19. Cole Beasley, you are playing with fire.

Chris Therrien

Lewiston